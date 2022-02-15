$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.11. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,685. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $123.52.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.