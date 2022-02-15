$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanofi.

Several research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 42,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,844. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

