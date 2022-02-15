$0.88 EPS Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.96. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of TER stock traded up $4.39 on Thursday, reaching $116.70. 21,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,013. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 63.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Teradyne by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.