-$0.74 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Prothena posted earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of Prothena stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,994. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $79.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

