$0.74 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.12.

BJ traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.89. 894,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,070. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

