$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.

OP Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. 4,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,915. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

