$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.
OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter.
OP Bancorp Company Profile
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.