$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Brigham Minerals posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -204.25 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12,023.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

