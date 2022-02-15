$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Eastern Bankshares posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

EBC opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.97. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

