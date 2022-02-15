$0.21 EPS Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

NYSE:BSM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,213. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 370.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 334,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

