$0.20 EPS Expected for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cactus posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cactus.
Several research firms have issued reports on WHD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Cactus stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,811. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.99 and a beta of 2.34. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.
About Cactus
Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.
