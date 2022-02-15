-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalo Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $59,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 161,598 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 85,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

