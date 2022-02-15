-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChargePoint.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $171,053,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,974,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,235. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
