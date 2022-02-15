-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. comScore reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of comScore by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of comScore by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 251,195 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.13. comScore has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18.

About comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.