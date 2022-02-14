Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 520 Price Target at UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 520 price target from UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 525 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 515.90 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 472.54.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.