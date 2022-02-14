Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.

ZSAN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the period. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

