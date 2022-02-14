Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zosano Pharma.
ZSAN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.
About Zosano Pharma
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
