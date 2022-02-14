Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Short Interest Update

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 122,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zhongchao stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Zhongchao as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Shares of ZCMD opened at $1.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.