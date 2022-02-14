Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

UBSFY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($80.46) to €62.00 ($71.26) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($71.26) to €55.00 ($63.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

