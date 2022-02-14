Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “
UBSFY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($80.46) to €62.00 ($71.26) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($71.26) to €55.00 ($63.22) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.10.
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.