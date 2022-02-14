Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Sell

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RWT. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 61.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Redwood Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

