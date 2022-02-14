Zacks Investment Management Sells 39,361 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 39,361 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in NetApp were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock opened at $89.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,497,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

