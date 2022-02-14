Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,552 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 194,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

