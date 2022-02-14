Zacks Investment Management Makes New $512,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integer by 7,290.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Integer by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $81.56 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

