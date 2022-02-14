Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 48,241 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of VVNT opened at $6.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.