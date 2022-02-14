Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $1.21 EPS

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

TPH stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 91,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,045. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 117,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,809 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after purchasing an additional 385,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

