Zacks: Brokerages Expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.24. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.97 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,274. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $30.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.