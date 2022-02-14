Zacks: Brokerages Expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post $0.94 EPS

Brokerages predict that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Royal Gold reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Gold.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $108.24 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Gold (RGLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.