Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $13.91 on Monday, reaching $438.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,569. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

