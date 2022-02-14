Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasTec.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $89.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,717. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19. MasTec has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

