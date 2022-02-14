Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $662.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.64 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.
DOOR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15.
Masonite International Company Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
