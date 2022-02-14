Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $662.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will announce sales of $662.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $656.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.64 million. Masonite International reported sales of $618.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 71,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,596,000 after purchasing an additional 264,088 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 715,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Masonite International by 77.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,943,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

DOOR opened at $95.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.