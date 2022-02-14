Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.13). Wayfair posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Argus cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.82.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $289,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $1,515,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,697. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

