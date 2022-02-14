Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Will Post Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will post $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.30. Royal Bank of Canada posted earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. The company has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

