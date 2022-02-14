Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. 413,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.98. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 77,837 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JELD-WEN by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in JELD-WEN by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

