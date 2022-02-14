Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. HighPeak Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 880%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $20.08 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,801 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

