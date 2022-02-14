Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.45. Global Net Lease also posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Net Lease.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

GNL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. 1,051,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

