Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMNB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $487.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

