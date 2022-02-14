Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to report earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.15. The company had a trading volume of 850,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,266. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

