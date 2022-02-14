Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce $70.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.16 million to $80.70 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $245.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $256.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.99 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $545.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
LOTZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 867,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.
CarLotz Company Profile
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.