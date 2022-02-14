Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.42 Million

Analysts forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will announce $70.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $65.16 million to $80.70 million. CarLotz reported sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $245.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $256.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.99 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $545.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarLotz by 156.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CarLotz by 1,602.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 668,056 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarLotz by 58.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 366,121 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 360,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 867,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

