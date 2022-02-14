Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) to announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.25) and the highest is ($1.09). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allakos will report full year earnings of ($4.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($4.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allakos.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLK shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, October 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

ALLK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.20. 87,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90. Allakos has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $141.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Allakos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

