Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.14. 80,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,266. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $46.13 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.25.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,749 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

