Zacks: Analysts Expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of VTYX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 127,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

