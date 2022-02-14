Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $6.00 EPS

Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce earnings of $6.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 to $7.13. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $30.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.02 to $34.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $40.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $45.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $621.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,559. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $660.30 and a 200-day moving average of $652.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

