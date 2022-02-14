Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Post Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $2.94. Qorvo posted earnings of $2.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $12.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.81 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.48.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,819,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after acquiring an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after acquiring an additional 115,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $127.24 on Friday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.68 and a 200-day moving average of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

