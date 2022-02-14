Zacks: Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

MNPR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

