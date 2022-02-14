Zacks: Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.87% and a negative net margin of 175.18%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th.

CASI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 623,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,242. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

