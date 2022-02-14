Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE) to report $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veris Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.13. Veris Residential also reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veris Residential will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veris Residential.

VRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 342,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Veris Residential has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Veris Residential, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

