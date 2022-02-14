Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $791.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to post sales of $791.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $768.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $829.22 million. TransUnion posted sales of $698.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TransUnion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

NYSE:TRU opened at $101.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other TransUnion news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

