Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.02). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,445,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,582,000 after buying an additional 3,973,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tellurian by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after buying an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 36.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 1,815,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tellurian by 11,085.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after buying an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 9,185,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,553,978. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

