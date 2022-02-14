Zacks: Analysts Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.17 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,432. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after buying an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $99.17 on Monday. State Street has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

