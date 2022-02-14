Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will post sales of $258.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $283.06 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.46.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 90.84 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.