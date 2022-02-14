Zacks: Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). COMPASS Pathways reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover COMPASS Pathways.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMPS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of COMPASS Pathways stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 203,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $13.69 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 3.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 1,812.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on COMPASS Pathways (CMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.