Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cassava Sciences posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $2.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cassava Sciences.

SAVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

SAVA stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

